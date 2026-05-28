Greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Belarus highly values the results of your course aimed at building a sovereign, developed state that is confident in its future, proud of its economic achievements and its growing international standing,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Minsk’s firm interest in advancing the strategic Belarus-Azerbaijan partnership. “I am convinced that our regular meetings, active and trust-based dialogue, as well as systematic efforts at various levels, will invariably contribute to the successful implementation of ongoing projects and the development of new bilateral initiatives,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The Belarusian President wished Ilham Aliyev and his family good health and happiness, and extended his wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.