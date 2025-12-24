Greetings to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

In his message, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated: “I am sure you mark your birthday this year with a unique sense of fulfillment. Thanks to your political wisdom and strong will, the Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently enhancing its international standing and achieving its goals.”

The head of state emphasized that Belarus attaches particular importance to its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and to the progressive development of interstate cooperation across various fields.

“I value our contacts, mutual trust and support in multilateral forums, as well as your attention to deepening the Belarus-Azerbaijan dialogue at all levels,” the President added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ilham Aliyev good health, happiness, and further achievements for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people.