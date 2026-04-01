Greetings to Communist Party of Belarus Chairman Alexei Kamai

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Alexei Kamai, Chairman of the Council of the Communist Party of Belarus, on his 90th birthday.

“Your entire life exemplifies fidelity to the ideals of democracy, goodness, justice, and selfless devotion to the nation. Exceptional professionalism, a strong sense of responsibility, and high standards, paired with a caring and attentive manner toward people, have earned you truly deserved authority and respect,” the message of greetings reads. “Your extensive experience in party and state work, your wisdom, and your active civic engagement continue to aid in building a strong, sovereign Belarus and help foster citizenship and patriotism, particularly among young people.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed appreciation and gratitude to Alexei Kamai for his labor and dedication to the Fatherland, wishing him robust health, peace, fortitude, and boundless energy.