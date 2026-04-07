Greetings to Chair of Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on her birthday.

“Your many years of work in public administration are an example of genuine service to the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, combining the highest professionalism, wisdom, and unwavering attention to people,” the message reads.

The head of state emphasized that through her productive work as Chair of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko makes a significant personal contribution to deepening the strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia, upholding integration priorities and strengthening the parliamentary dimension of Union State development.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Valentina Matviyenko good health, harmony, and well-being, the support of reliable friends and family on the path to new achievements.