Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“A modernizing and prosperous China today sets the highest standards of global leadership. This is largely the result of your farsighted leadership, your consistent policy of strengthening statehood, and the country’s steady social and economic progress. Your contribution to expanding international cooperation and maintaining global stability is also difficult to overestimate,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus–China relations are at an unprecedentedly high level and continue to develop steadily as an all‑weather, comprehensive strategic partnership.

“I warmly remember our substantive talks last year. I look forward to continuing our trusting dialogue and eagerly anticipate the upcoming meeting, which will undoubtedly give a strong new impulse to bilateral cooperation between Minsk and Beijing,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Xi Jinping good health and further achievements for the benefit of the friendly Chinese people.