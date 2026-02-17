Greetings to President of China Xi Jinping

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, as the country celebrates Spring Festival.

“Last year marked an important stage in the development of the all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China,” the message of greetings reads. “I warmly recall our meetings in Beijing and Tianjin, during which we outlined long-term guidelines for further cooperation.”

By systematically advancing joint projects and initiatives, Belarus and China have reached a qualitatively new level in industrial cooperation, technologies and innovations, education and culture, sports and tourism, the head of state said. “The Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment, which has entered into force, is designed to contribute to creating more favorable conditions for the operation of enterprises. The opening of two world-class sports facilities in Minsk, a stadium and a swimming pool, built with China’s support has become a symbol of friendship between Belarus and China,” he emphasized.

The President of Belarus is convinced that this year will bring successful opportunities, bold decisions, and concrete actions, while injecting additional energy into cooperation at the state and regional levels.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Xi Jinping good health, happiness, and success, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of China.