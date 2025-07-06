Greetings to first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, emphasizing his invaluable contribution to the formation of statehood and the socio-economic foundation of Kazakhstan and also to the integration and security in Eurasia.

“I recall our meetings with great warmth and I appreciate your efforts to strengthen friendly ties between the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Kazakhstan,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state expressed confidence that Minsk and Astana’s course towards the alliance and strategic partnership will maintain its positive dynamics and will result in new considerable achievements both in bilateral cooperation and within the framework of international organizations.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nursultan Nazarbayev health and many happy returns of the day, successes and prosperity in all areas of life: “May your wisdom and experience continue to inspire others.”