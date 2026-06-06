Greetings to people of Sweden

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Sweden as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state emphasized that this holiday symbolizes the unity, rich historical heritage, and strong traditions that the people of Sweden hold dear. “Peacefulness and hard work, restraint and tolerance in daily life, a commitment to equality, and respect for neighbors are the foundation of your national identity. The same qualities are inherent to Belarusians. Unfortunately, today these qualities cannot be fully reflected in our bilateral relations due to the artificial barriers created by certain shortsighted politicians,” the message of greetings reads.

“Belarus greatly values the long-standing partnership between our nations and remains ready to resume a mutually respectful and equal dialogue for the sake of progress and wellbeing of our states and peoples, as well as for strengthening regional security,” Aleksandr Lukashenko assured.

The President of Belarus wished the people of Sweden prosperity and a peaceful sky above their heads.