Greetings to people of Slovenia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Slovenia as the country celebrates Statehood Day.

25 June has become for Slovenians a symbol of an important historical choice, the aspiration for an independent path, and the affirmation of their place in the world, embodying a deep respect for their rich cultural heritage, spiritual roots, and native language, the President said.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus and Slovenia are united by shared approaches to sustainable social and economic development and a desire to preserve national traditions and identity.

“Building on past experience, Minsk looks to the future of Belarusian-Slovenian relations with optimism and consistently advocates for mutual respect and openness to cooperation in the economy, culture, sports, and other areas,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus wished the people of Slovenia peace, harmony, and stability.