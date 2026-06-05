Greetings to people of Denmark

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Belarus and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the people of the Kingdom of Denmark on Constitution Day.

“The great history, rich cultural heritage, and natural uniqueness of Denmark have rightfully earned it the title of the gem of Scandinavia. I am confident that in today’s international situation, it is very important for Denmark, as well as for Belarus, to continue peaceful traditions of respectful contacts and trust between nations,” the message reads.

“I sincerely hope that in the near future our friendly relations will become the foundation for a full-fledged dialogue and multifaceted partnership in all areas, which Belarus is ready to resume for the sake of stability and sustainable development of our states and the region as a whole,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Denmark well-being, progress, and prosperity.