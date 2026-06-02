Greetings to people of Italy

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Italy as the country celebrates Republic Day.

“Your country is known throughout the world for its rich history, unique cultural heritage, talented people, and its ability to preserve its traditions while moving forward,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarusians cherish the longstanding ties between the two nations, ties that have been forged through mutual trust and sincere friendship.

“I am confident that, despite the challenges of our time and the shifting international landscape, the Belarusian-Italian partnership will gradually grow stronger and be filled with new substance,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and his own behalf, Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Italy and its citizens peace, stability, and prosperity.