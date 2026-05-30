Greetings to people of Croatia

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Croatia on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself on the occasion of Statehood Day.

“This holiday, which is important for every resident of the country, is a symbol of its independence and national unity,” the congratulatory message says.

The head of state noted that friendly, benevolent relations have historically developed and are preserved between Belarusians and Croatians. “I am confident that moving forward along the path of constructive development of bilateral ties meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Belarus and Croatia,” the President emphasized. “I am convinced that interaction between business circles, cultural exchange, and humanitarian contacts will expand and contribute to achieving fruitful results for the benefit of Minsk and Zagreb.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the residents of Croatia limitless happiness, a peaceful future, and further progress.