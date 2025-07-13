Greetings to people of Montenegro

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to the people of Montenegro as they celebrate the national holiday - Statehood Day.

“Despite the current difficult geopolitical conditions, the traditional spiritual and cultural ties between our Slavic peoples serve as a solid foundation for fruitful cooperation between Belarus and Montenegro for the sake of the well-being and prosperity of citizens of both countries,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all Montenegrins harmony, a prosperous future and social stability.