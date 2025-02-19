Greetings to People's Artist of USSR Gennady Ovsyannikov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to People's Artist of the USSR Gennady Ovsyannikov who turned 90.

“Thanks to your talent, skill and boundless love for the Motherland, you have written bright pages in the annals of modern Belarusian culture. Your role in the establishment and development of the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater and the national cinematography cannot be overestimated,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that Gennady Ovsyannikov is known in Belarus not only as an outstanding actor who is an example of high professionalism and loyalty to his calling, but also as a sincere patriot, a man with a firm civil position.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Gennady Ovsyannikov good health, inspiration, success and long life.