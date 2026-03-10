Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Hero of Labor and People’s Artist of Russia Aleksandr Zatsepin on the 100th birthday.

“This centenary is a significant event for admirers of your talent,” the message reads. “Your life’s journey marks an entire era in the development of contemporary music. Hundreds of works written, filled with kindness and love, captivate the hearts of listeners of different generations.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Aleksandr Zatsepin the best of health, energy, and optimism. “May your work continue to delight your devoted fans and contribute to the development of cultural ties between the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia,” the head of state emphasized.