Greetings to People’s Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gostyukhin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated People’s Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gostyukhin on his 80th birthday.

“You rightfully belong to the galaxy of great masters of screen and stage,” the message read. “Thanks to your supreme acting skills and inexhaustible energy, you have created many unforgettable portrayals of courageous and strong-willed people who have become truly close and beloved by the Belarusian audience.”

The head of state expressed confidence that the People’s Artist’s talent will serve as a source of inspiration and a moral compass for new generations of artists for many years to come.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Vladimir Gostyukhin good health, good spirits, peace, and goodness.