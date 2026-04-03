Greetings to Myanmar’s newly elected President Min Aung Hlaing

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Min Aung Hlaing on his election as President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

“I am convinced that your extensive experience as a statesman, along with your professional and personal qualities, will enable you to successfully lead Myanmar, ensuring stability and the country’s socio-economic development,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko highlighted the strong momentum in Belarus-Myanmar relations in 2025. According to him, highest- and high-level visits, contacts on international platforms, bilateral events, and signed documents have opened up new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade and economic, humanitarian, and other areas.

The President reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to implementing the agreements reached in order to further strengthen ties with Myanmar. He also expressed hope for future meetings to discuss priority matters on the bilateral agenda.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Min Aung Hlaing good health and success in his responsible work for the benefit of Myanmar and its citizens.