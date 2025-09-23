Greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, on behalf of his compatriots and personally, extended congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the Saudi National Day.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is successfully implementing large-scale reforms, strengthening its economic, scientific and technical potential, and making a significant contribution to regional and global stability and peace.

“Belarus has a high regard for Saudi Arabia’s consistent and balanced stance on international issues and values the constructive nature of our bilateral relations. I am confident that, through joint efforts, Belarusian-Saudi cooperation will continue to expand across all sectors for the benefit of both nations,” the President stated.

In his message to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the head of state noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing successfully based on mutual respect and trust. “I believe that our bilateral relations have great potential, especially in the fields of information technology, innovation, food security, and joint project implementation in third countries. Belarus is ready to engage actively and productively in these and other areas of cooperation,” he affirmed.