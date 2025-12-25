Greetings to Slutsk Sugar Refinery

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated current and former employees of Slutsk Sugar Refinery on the company’s 60th anniversary.

The head of state noted that the refinery marks this milestone as the flagship of its industry and the best sugar plant in the Eurasian Economic Union. “Your products are known and loved not only by Belarusians, but also by residents of many countries around the world,” the President stated.

Guided by state priorities and a shared responsibility for results, the refinery supports the country’s agricultural workers at every stage of sugar beet cultivation and harvesting. Furthermore, production is virtually waste-free, as beet pulp and molasses serve as raw materials for producing yeast and feed additives at subsidiary enterprises. “Without resting on your laurels, you continue to develop,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President highlighted that these high achievements stem from the conscientious and painstaking work of a large, close-knit team. He reserved special gratitude for the veterans who established the company’s production traditions and passed on their knowledge, experience, and love for the profession to younger generations.

“I am confident that you will continue to conquer new sweet peaks, introducing the most groundbreaking ideas, unconventional innovations, and technologies into production,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the employees and veterans of Slutsk Sugar Refinery and their families good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity.