Greetings to Brest State Technical University

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the staff of Brest State Technical University as the university marks its 60th anniversary.

“Today, the university is a leading technical institution, ensuring a high level of training for qualified personnel for key sectors of the economy. Combining the best academic traditions with innovative approaches, the university contributes to the development of students’ professional competencies and their civic formation,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his conviction that the accumulated experience, as well as the educational and scientific activities of the university’s staff, will continue to make it possible to produce highly skilled specialists, nurture true patriots of Belarus, and enhance the country’s intellectual and industrial potential.

The President wished everyone good health, wellbeing, new achievements, and confident forward momentum.