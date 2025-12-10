Greetings to Belarusian National Technical University

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the staff of Belarusian National Technical University (BNTU) as the university marks its 105th anniversary.

The head of state noted that the university, established during the period of Soviet industrialization, made a significant contribution to the development of the nation’s industry.

“Today, the legendary university is a recognized advanced scientific and industrial center, both in our country and far beyond its borders, where high-class technical specialists are trained,” the message of greetings reads.

The President noted that BNTU graduates construct residential complexes and bridges, build roads and subway lines, and develop modern machinery, thereby facilitating the modernization and strengthening of the sovereign Belarusian economy and making people’s lives more comfortable.

“I am confident that your team will continue to successfully implement advanced methods and technologies, train and educate professionals devoted to their homeland, and enhance the national heritage of the country,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all BNTU employees good health, happiness, prosperity, and new labor achievements for the benefit of their native Belarus.