Greetings to Fra’ John T. Dunlap, Prince and Grand Master of Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, on Feast of Saint John the Baptist

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Fra’ John T. Dunlap, Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, on the Feast of Saint John the Baptist.

The head of state noted that the centuries-old mission of the Order, founded on the principles of mercy and service to humanity, commands deep respect. “In a world facing new threats and challenges, humanity, solidarity, and the pursuit of peace become especially important, as they unite people regardless of borders, religion, or political views,” the message of congratulations reads.

“The Belarusian people, who more than once have endured difficult trials in their history, understand the value of human life and mutual support. I am convinced that even in the most challenging times, it is necessary to seek paths toward reconciliation, cooperation, and strengthening trust,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Fra’ John Dunlap excellent health, well-being, and success in his noble mission.