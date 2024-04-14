Greetings to Secretary General of Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong to congratulate him on his 80th birthday.

"Your conscientious service to the Fatherland was highly appreciated both in Vietnam and far beyond its borders, including in Belarus," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that further expansion of Belarusian-Vietnamese relations in various sectors of state and economic activity can bring significant benefits to both countries and peoples.

"I warmly recall our talks in Minsk and Hanoi and look forward to having meetings in the future. I invite you to visit hospitable Belarus again at any time convenient for you," the president said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nguyen Phu Trong good health, boundless energy, happiness and new professional successes.