Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev.

“The current geopolitical situation calls for professionalism, patience, wisdom, and the ability to find unconventional solutions in difficult conditions. These qualities are fully inherent in you, which helps strengthen trust-based, mutually beneficial relationships to ensure the stability and prosperity of the CIS member states,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that Sergei Lebedev has done a great deal to enhance the authority of the integration bloc on the external front, including in terms of expanding the international agenda. “I am grateful for your unwavering support of all the endeavors and initiatives of the Republic of Belarus on a wide range of issues concerning the further development of interstate ties,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Sergei Lebedev good health, fortitude, and inexhaustible energy in achieving further success in his noble mission.