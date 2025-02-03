Greetings to General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and all Vietnamese people on the 95th anniversary of Vietnam’s Communist Party.

The head of state noted that Vietnamese communists have always been true patriots committed to building a strong sovereign country and promoting its political and socio-economic development.

“Nowadays, the Communist Party of Vietnam continues the cause of building socialism, enhancing the role and authority of the country in the region and the world,” the message reads.

Belarus and Vietnam have been loyal friends and responsible partners whose relations are based on mutual respect and assistance, the President remarked.

“I am convinced that we have every opportunity to intensify the interstate dialog to meet up the expectations of the two peoples,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished To Lam good health, success and fruitful work. He wished the people of Vietnam peace and prosperity.