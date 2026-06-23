Greetings to Colombian President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Abelardo de la Espriella on his election as President of Colombia.

“Belarus regards Colombia as an important and promising partner in Latin America. Our relations are based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue,” the message reads.

The President expressed his conviction that the significant potential for bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, and humanitarian affairs, the complementarity of the two economies and the shared commitment to deepening ties open up broad horizons for joint initiatives for the benefit of both states and their peoples.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Abelardo de la Espriella good health, inexhaustible energy, and success in his responsible state duties, and wished the friendly people of Colombia peace and prosperity.