Aleksandr Lukashenko orders new bridge across Pripyat by 2027

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a directive providing for the construction of a road bridge across the Pripyat River under a simplified and accelerated procedure. The bridge will connect Luninets District and Stolin District of Brest Oblast. The head of state ordered the completion of the bridge's construction in 2027.

This infrastructure project is of great significance for residents and visitors of the Polesie region. Currently, the shortest route for cars between the district centers of Luninets and Stolin is 46 kilometers and requires crossing the Pripyat River via a ferry crossing, which has restrictions on vehicle dimensions and weight, and its operation depends on weather conditions. Alternative routes for motor vehicles go around through Pinsk (125 kilometers) or Zhitkovichi (180 kilometers).

In accordance with the president's directive, a new reliable transport artery between the districts will ensure maximum accessibility of the populated areas and safe and comfortable road traffic for all its participants.