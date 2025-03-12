Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on exchange of information about foreigners, stateless persons

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.107 “On the information system for the exchange of information about foreign citizens and stateless persons” on 12 March.

The decree was adopted to improve approaches to the formation of a common migration space on the common principles of the member states of the Union State Treaty. The document is aimed at implementing the Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of visas and other issues related to the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons into the territories of the parties to the Union State Treaty.

The decree provides for the establishment of an information system for the exchange of data on border crossings at border checkpoints, issued and withdrawn (revoked) documents for the right of entry and exit (transit), and identity documents for foreign nationals and stateless persons within the Union State.

The information system will make it possible to exchange information in electronic form in real time on third-country nationals. The move will enhance efficiency and simplify procedures for interaction between government bodies and organizations in the course of ensuring national and public security.