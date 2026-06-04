Belarus waives recycling fee for new trucks for 2026

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.180 “On measures to develop international freight transport by road” on 4 June.

The document provides for waiving the recycling fee for new trucks (no more than 3 years from the date of manufacture) of environmental class 5 and above, for trailers and semi-trailers imported into Belarus in 2026.

The Decree is aimed at creating additional conditions for Belarusian road carriers to renew their fleet of vehicles that can compete on the international market. The proposed preferences will make it possible to increase the export of transport services and will contribute to the development of the export-oriented segment of the country’s economy.