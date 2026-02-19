Presidential decree changes format of civil service entry exam

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.60 “On a qualification exam” on 19 February. The decree improves the procedure for organizing the exam for individuals, who apply for civil service positions for the first time.

The document stipulates the format of this exam as a unified test. The test has been worked out by the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Belarus.

This format of the exam is expected to rule out subjectivity and protectionism in personnel management and to increase requirements for individuals seeking civil service jobs.

The test will involve checking the knowledge of Belarus’ Constitution and other legal acts. All categories of civil servants are supposed to possess this knowledge.

The list of questions the exam involves and a demo version of test tasks for a free trial run of the test will be available on the website of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Belarus.