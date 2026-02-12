Aleksandr Lukashenko approves decree strengthening worker protection against contract payment defaults

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 45 “On ensuring the payment of wages and remuneration” on 12 February.

According to the document, the State Labor Inspectorate shall have the right to issue binding directives to eliminate violations of legislation when instances of non-payment (or incomplete payment) are identified not only of wages within the established timeframe, but also of remuneration under civil law contracts.

If business entities fail to comply with these directives, such payments shall be recovered through an extrajudicial procedure. The State Labor Inspectorate shall petition the compulsory enforcement authorities to commence enforcement proceedings in the interests of the citizen.

Furthermore, in order to enhance the social protection of workers, the decree increases the amount of extraordinary payments withheld from employers to cover wage arrears — from 1.5 to 3 times the subsistence minimum budget.