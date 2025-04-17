Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to exempt new imported trucks from recycling fee in 2025

On 17 April Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 155 “On measures to develop international road cargo transportation”. The document is aimed at creating additional conditions for Belarusian road carriers to renew the fleet of vehicles competitive in the international market.

The Decree exempts new (not more than 3 years from the date of manufacture) trucks of Ecological Class 5 and above, trailers and semi-trailers imported to Belarus from the recycling fee in 2025.

The preferences envisaged in the Decree will make it possible to increase export of transportation services and will contribute to the development of the export-oriented segment of the country's economy.