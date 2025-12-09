Belarus extends visa waiver for citizens of 38 states into 2026

Upon the decision of the President of the Republic of Belarus visa-free entry into the country has been extended for citizens of 38 European states till 31 December 2026.

The visa-free entry terms remain the same. Citizens of these countries can cross Belarus’ state border via all the international road and rail border crossings using valid documents for traveling abroad. They can stay in Belarus for no more than 30 days from the date of entry. The period of stay in Belarus is limited to no more than 90 days for citizens of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Latvian non-citizens.

The right to visa-free entry can be used an unlimited number of times but the total number of days of visa-free stay cannot exceed 90 days per calendar year.

The procedure for entering Belarus via airports without visas also remains in force.

Foreign citizens who have arrived under the visa-free travel procedure may transit through the country, including border crossings at airports, to third countries except for the Russian Federation.

This procedure does not apply to holders of diplomatic passports, service passports, special passports, and equivalent passports. Holders of biometric diplomatic passports of European Union member states may enter, leave, and transit through Belarus without visas in accordance with the agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union on the simplification of visa issuance procedures.

Belarus remains open to guests from abroad and is ready to welcome tourists and business partners. The country is busy enabling all the conditions conducive to a comfortable and safe stay, demonstrating hospitality and goodwill, which are an integral feature of the Belarusian society.

Since 1 January 2025 more than 210,000 foreign citizens from 38 countries on the visa waiver list have arrived in Belarus.