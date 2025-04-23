Presidential Decree identifies 60 entities to be inscribed on National Board of Honor of Belarus

On 23 April, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 168 to inscribe winning entities on the National Board of Honor.

The Decree identifies 60 entities that will be put on the National Board of Honor in recognition of their great contribution to the country’s socio-economic development based on their performance in 2024.

The winning entities are Grodno Oblast, Minsk Oblast, Mogilev Oblast and the city of Minsk, as well as Zhabinka District of Brest Oblast, Verkhnedvinsk District of Vitebsk Oblast, Smorgon District of Grodno Oblast, Minsk District and Nesvizh District of Minsk Oblast, the city of Brest, Moskovsky District of Brest and Moskovsky District of Minsk.

The National Board of Honor will also feature the best enterprises and organizations representing the manufacturing industry, construction, agriculture and forestry, trade, education, healthcare, science, culture and other areas.

The National Board of Honor is a token of public recognition of the significant contribution of administrative and territorial units and enterprises to the socio-economic development of the country. Being featured on the National Board of Honor offers stimuli for achieving even better results in the future.

The official opening of the updated National Board of Honor will take place in the run-up to Labor Day.