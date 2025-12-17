Aleksandr Lukashenko approves amendments to EAEU agreement on medical devices

On 17 December, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 441, approving two draft protocols as a basis for negotiations. These protocols amend the agreement on uniform principles and rules for the circulation of medical devices (including medical products and equipment) within the Eurasian Economic Union, which was originally signed on 23 December 2014.

Under these documents, the list of medical devices exempt from registration within the Eurasian Economic Union is to be updated. Additionally, the transition period, during which medical devices may be registered under either national or EAEU law will be extended until 31 December 2027. These measures are intended to ensure stable market circulation of medical devices and minimize the risk of shortages.