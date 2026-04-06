President okays amendments to treaty on prosecution for violating Customs Union customs legislation
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.111 on 6 April to approve as the basis for negotiations a draft protocol on amending the treaty on peculiarities of criminal and administrative responsibility for violations of the customs legislation of the customs union and of the union’s member states of 5 July 2010.
The State Customs Committee has been authorized to conduct the negotiations on the draft protocol.