Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Zimbabwe on promotion, mutual protection of investment
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No.8, which approves the draft agreement between Belarus and Zimbabwe on the promotion and mutual protection of investments as a basis to hold negotiations.
The President authorized the Economy Ministry to negotiate the draft agreement, and make amendments of no principle if necessary.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is authorized to sign the document if an agreement is reached within the limits of the approved draft.