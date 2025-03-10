Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Russia on protection of citizens from unwarranted persecution abroad

On 10 March, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 103 to approve the draft agreement between Belarus and Russia on measures of mutual protection of citizens from unwarranted prosecution by foreign governments and international justice bodies as a basis for negotiations.

The international agreement aims to protect citizens, including current or former officials, from unwarranted prosecution by third parties, given the current trend towards politicization of international judiciaries and other international criminal justice mechanisms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall negotiate the draft agreement.