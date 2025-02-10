Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft double taxation avoidance agreement with Jordan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko approved the draft intergovernmental agreement with Jordan on avoidance of double taxation with respect to income taxes and prevention of fiscal evasion and minimization of tax liabilities as a basis for negotiations. The head of state signed appropriate decree No.53 on 10 February.

The Taxes and Duties Ministry shall negotiate the draft agreement and sign the document once an agreement is reached within the limits of the approved draft.