Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft free trade agreement between EAEU, Indonesia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 413 approving the draft free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states on one side, and Indonesia on the other, as a basis for negotiations.

The document aims to simplify mutual trade and develop cooperation between the EAEU and Indonesia, an important trade partner in Southeast Asia. The agreement will provide an additional competitive advantage for products made in Belarus as a member state of the EAEU, expand export opportunities and reduce customs costs.

The government shall conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and to sign it.