Draft agreement with Uganda to waive visas for diplomatic, service passport holders approved

On 20 February, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 68 to approve the draft agreement between the governments of Belarus and Uganda to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports and service (official) passports as a basis for negotiations.

According to the document, citizens of the two countries - holders of diplomatic and service passports will no longer be required to obtain visas for entry, exit and transit, if the duration of their continuous stay on the territory of the receiving party does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry, and the total duration of stay within a calendar year - 90 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall negotiate the draft agreement and sign it.