Belarus, Oman move toward mutual visa waiver

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No.351, approving the draft intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Oman on the mutual abolition of visas as a basis for negotiations.

The proposed international treaty stipulates that citizens of both countries holding national passports valid for at least six months from the date of entry will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit. This applies provided their continuous stay in the host country does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry, and their total stay within a calendar year does not exceed 90 days.

The agreement will foster the development and strengthening of cooperation between Belarus and Oman and simplify travel for their citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been authorized to conduct the negotiations on the draft agreement and to sign it.