Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent an address to internationalist soldiers and veterans of the war in Afghanistan.

The head of state emphasized that about 30,000 sons of the Belarusian land defended the Afghan people’s right to a peaceful life and development with courage and fortitude.

“You honestly and selflessly fulfilled your international duty, staying true to your oath, and prevailed in fierce and exhausting battles,” the message reads. “Continuing the combat traditions of veterans of the Great Patriotic War, you are an example for the current generation of defenders of the Fatherland and make a significant contribution to the patriotic education of young people.”

The President wished the internationalist soldiers, veterans of the war in Afghanistan, and their loved ones good health, optimism, kindness, and prosperity under the peaceful skies of their native Belarus.