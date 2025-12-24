New Year’s Eve Ball at Palace of Independence

You have a lot of concrete tasks ahead, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he addressed young Belarusians gathered for the New Year’s Eve Ball at the Palace of Independence on 24 December.

“A great deal has been said at the Belarusian People’s Congress and other events: about the year and the five-year plan. But as for the present moment, it is a time for concrete deeds. You have done a wonderful job. You are excellent students. You are successful. This is your foundation for the future. But you have a lot of concrete tasks ahead. And I will repeat: always complete these tasks on time. I’m not giving you a lecture. Just take my advice,” the head of state said. “New worries and new tasks will come, but the old ones will still be undone. It will all overwhelm you and remain a heavy burden as a legacy for all of you. So, do everything on time.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that student years are a difficult and challenging time for many, as it is precisely during these years that the foundation for an entire life is laid. “Therefore, create through concrete deeds,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state expressed his wish for the ball’s participants that this event would become not only a bright occasion but also a place where they would find new friends or their life partners: “I very much want you, talented and intelligent people, to find friends here who are just as gifted and smart. If it works out for life, I would be delighted. I wish you all good mood and a successful evening tonight. Dance, love, and smile!”

Speaking about the ball, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that that it grew out of a tradition to hold such events. And having traditions is a sign of a sovereign and independent country.

The President emphasized that Belarus’ traditional New Year’s Eve Ball ultimately turned out even better and larger in scale than the famous Vienna balls.

“We always sum up results at the end of the year. Here as well. There are no random people here. Every detail has been thought through,” the Belarusian leader stressed. “These are people who have achieved success in their studies, science, culture, and sports. And, undoubtedly, the most beautiful.”

According to the President, the only debate was whether to appoint the current Minister of Culture Ruslan Chernetsky as the dance master for the ball again. “But since he is a great professional and an expert in these matters, I agreed that the minister of culture should continue to run and organize this wonderful ball, as he did before becoming minister,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.