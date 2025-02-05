Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to build Belarus' National Historical Museum in 2025-2027

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 50 on 5 February to build the National Historical Museum of Belarus and the Park of People's Unity and to create a permanent exposition of the museum near Orlovskaya Street in Minsk in 2025-2027.

The project to construct the museum has been assigned the status of the All-Belarusian Youth Construction Site that suggests the participation of young people under 31, including student construction brigades.

The Decree is aimed at nurturing a sense of pride in Belarusians for their country and a sense of belonging to the country’s history, cultural and spiritual heritage.