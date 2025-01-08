Br680,000 allocated by Belarus President's Fund to support gifted students

Br680,000 will be allocated from the Belarus President’s Fund to support talented students and also specialists who trained them. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the relevant executive order on 8 January.

In accordance with the decision, 26 grand prizes have been awarded with the Laureate of the Special Fund of the President of the Republic of Belarus for the Support of the Talented Youth badge as well as 217 special prizes to the winners of national competitions and contests. Twenty-one specialists will be rewarded for their contribution to the development of abilities of talented students.

In addition, 173 students and cadets of institutions of higher education have been awarded the scholarship of the President of Belarus for excellent studies, successes in scientific research and creative activity.

The order of the head of state is aimed at identifying and supporting the most motivated and gifted young people, creating favorable conditions for their successful studies, scientific and creative activities, and stimulating the professional growth of teachers.