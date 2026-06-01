Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments in Armed Forces
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has made new appointments in the Armed Forces. The relevant decrees were signed on 1 June.
Colonel Pavel Prasol has been appointed Chief Signal Officer of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Chief of the Signal Office of the General Staff of Belarus’ Armed Forces.
Major General Vadim Romaniv, who had previously held the post, has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Combat Command and Control.