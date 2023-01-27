Greetings to State Inspectorate for the Protection of Fauna and Flora

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the State Inspectorate for the Protection of Fauna and Flora under the President of the Republic of Belarus that marks its 20th anniversary.

“The establishment of a new organization, directly subordinate to the head of state, two decades ago pursued the noblest goal which is to preserve our priceless heritage - the richness and beauty of the Belarusian nature – for next generations. Today we can state for sure that you have been successfully fulfilling the tasks set,” the message of greetings runs.

Due to high professionalism and responsible attitude to work of the staff of the State Inspectorate, a reliable system has been developed in the country to protect its wild animals, forest and fishing grounds, and a reliable control over the rational use of the forest fund has been organized, the Belarusian leader said.

He addressed special words of gratitude to the veterans, who laid the traditions and launched the work to combat poaching, improve environmental legislation, inform the population and prevent offenses.

“It has never been easy, and we should always remember the names of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” the President said. “I am convinced that with well-trained personnel and the necessary technical potential, the inspectorate will continue to honorably carry out its unique mission, i.e. to protect and defend the heritage that belongs to all the people: living and future generations.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the staff of the State Inspectorate for their diligent service and wished them good health, happiness, wellbeing, peaceful skies, and new professional achievements for the benefit of Belarus.