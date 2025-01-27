Aleksandr Lukashenko assigns grants to 46 people engaged in science, education, healthcare, culture

On 27 January Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the Executive Order to assign Grants of the President of the Republic of Belarus for 2025 to 46 people engaged in science, education, healthcare, culture and youth policy.

The grants will be used to build Belarus' scientific potential, improve the quality of education in schools and universities, develop new methods of diagnostics, treatment and rehabilitation, and implement innovative projects in culture and youth policy.

Grants of the President of the Republic of Belarus have been awarded annually since 2013. These grants are provided on a competitive basis to recognize considerable contribution to the development of industry and science, implementation of innovative projects of top-priority importance for Belarus’ social and economic development.

The Executive Order of the head of state is aimed at supporting talented specialists in priority areas of work.