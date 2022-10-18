Report of Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received a detailed report from Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats, who oversees agribusiness.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that everything must be done this year, including fall ploughing. Problems were also certainly reviewed: Belarusian farmers are a bit late gathering in flax and potatoes this season.

The export of Belarusian food was also discussed during the meeting. As a deputy prime minister Leonid Zayats personally oversees these matters. He informed the President about prospects and plans. Concrete instructions were given.

Land amelioration was also mentioned during the meeting. It is necessary to put lands right, this is why close attention is paid to the matter at the Presidential level.

The head of state also gave instructions to eradicate brokerage in agriculture. The deputy prime minister was also instructed to keep an eye on it.